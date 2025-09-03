Sony quietly downgrades PS5 Slim storage in Europe

HQ

Without any prior announcement, Sony is rolling out a small but significant change to the PlayStation 5 Slim in Europe. The upcoming revision, marked as CFI-210, will no longer ship with a 1TB SSD. Instead, storage capacity drops back to the odd 825GB - the same size the original PS5 launched with back in 2020.

The price tag, however, remains untouched at €499. In other words, European players are now expected to make do with less storage space while paying the same price. A frustrating downgrade, especially considering how quickly modern blockbusters can fill a hard drive. Titles like Call of Duty, Final Fantasy, and Cyberpunk 2077 can easily eat up more than 100GB each.

Sony has yet to comment on why the revision ditches the 1TB standard. Is it a cost-saving measure? An attempt to use up leftover drives from the launch model? No one really knows. But one thing's certain: European gamers aren't getting the better end of this deal.

"For the players!" indeed.