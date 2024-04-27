Sony pushes Karate Kid's release date to May 2025

With filming now underway for the next Karate Kid movie, Sony has pushed the film's release date to 30th May 2025. The Jackie Chan-starring film was originally slated for 13th December 2024, but it will now arrive following the sixth and final season of "Cobra Kai".

Alongside Karate Kid, Sony also announced that it would be delaying Kraven the Hunter. It has now been moved from August to December 2024, taking the slot that Karate Kid would have previously occupied. The film is said to follow Russian immigrant Sergei Kravinoff sets out on a mission to prove himself as the greatest hunter in the world.

