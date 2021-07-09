Sony pulls PS5 ad after showing console upside down

Using your PlayStation 5 laying down is a little bit more of a hassle than other consoles, and it is possible to do it the wrong way and positioning the console upside down. This is an easy mistake to make, as even the PlayStation Studios head Herman Hulst (who should know a thing or two about PlayStation 5) did this shortly after the console was released last year.

The mistake was quickly removed as Hulst cropped the console out of the image, but internet never forgets and picture proof were saved. Yesterday Sony was at it again, not being sure what is up and down on a PlayStation 5, and posted a video ad with a man playing God of War on the console - which was once again flipped.

When people started noticing this, it was quickly removed, but once again proof was saved by the internet. Below is an image from the Sony ad, which clearly shows a PlayStation 5 laying upside down.

Thanks, The Verge.