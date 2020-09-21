Sony: PS5 pre-orders could have been a lot smoother

You're watching Advertisements

A lot of gamers were left with only disappointment and no PS5 pre-order when the latter started. The communication about when it was about to start was vague and with very short notice. To make things worse, stores filled up all pre-orders even before it was supposed to start.

It led to an outcry on social media. Fortunately, Sony has heard all this, and it is willingly acknowledging on Twitter that it wasn't exactly smooth sailing and says chances are you might still score a console this year:

"Let's be honest: PS5 preorders could have been a lot smoother. We truly apologize for that. Over the next few days, we will release more PS5 consoles for preorder - retailers will share more details. And more PS5s will be available through the end of the year."

We appreciate this initiative from Sony. Making mistakes, unfortunately, happens to everyone, and we hope it will work as intended from now on. And speaking of pre-ordering, Microsoft starts its pre-ordering for Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X on September 22, something you can read more about over here.