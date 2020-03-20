Sony: PS5 not delayed because of corona, at least not yet

There has been no shortage of analysts claiming that both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will be delayed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, which has largely halted Chinese industry. But earlier this week Microsoft clarified on Xbox Wire that Xbox Series X will be "available this holiday season".

And now BAAS Amsterdam, which is the PR agency for Sony Interactive Entertainment Benelux, has made a similar statement for PlayStation 5. They say that the "coronavirus has not yet delayed the launch of the Playstation 5 for the time being", which does make it seems like things could eventually change in the future - but that at least for now, PlayStation 5 is on track for a release later this year.

Thanks, SpielTimes.