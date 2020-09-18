Sony: PS4 will be incredibly important to us for 3-4 Years

You're watching Advertisements

Many people were somewhat surprised to see games like Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Horizon Forbidden West, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure get announced for PlayStation 4, besides the already confirmed PlayStation 5 version. A lot of people seem to think this goes against what Sony previously said about focusing solely on the next generation, and are afraid it might mean not taking full advantage of the new console.

Now the PlayStation boss Jim Ryan has made some comments about this in a big interview with Washington Post, and he says that "no one should be disappointed" as all this is "about people having choice." Ryan explains that PlayStation 4 still is and will be very important to Sony for several years:

"The PS4 community will continue to be incredibly important to us for three or four years. Many will transition to PS5, we hope if we do our job well, but tens of millions will still be engaged with the PS4."

It doesn't sound too far-fetched that we'll see more upcoming PlayStation 5 games be announced for PlayStation 4 as well. Demon's Souls is already confirmed as next-gen title only, but whether this is true for games like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Gran Turismo 7 remains to be seen.

Do you think supporting PlayStation 4 for up to four years from now is the best strategy for Sony, or should they focus exclusively on the next generation?