Sony Prepares for the DualSense Edge Launch

Sony has just released the latest firmware update for its PS5 console. At just over 1GB, there's not going to be much game-changing content in this update, though it does add support for the DualSense Edge controller.

The DualSense Edge is Sony dipping its toe in the waters of the premium controller market. Costing a whopping £209.99, the latest controller comes out on the 26th of January and sports a bunch of customisable features to mess around with.

Even though its release date is two weeks away, Sony is getting prepped for the launch of the DualSense Edge with this update, and it's also boosting the performance of the PS5 as well. Both of these improvements are the only things noted down in the patch notes, so it seems there's nothing else to unpack.

