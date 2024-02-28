Sony: PlayStation Portal "has continued to exceed our expectations"

HQ

Late last year, Sony finally launched their new handheld unit PlayStation Portal, which makes it possible to play your PlayStation 5 games as long as you are in the same network as your console. And clearly, this was something gamers really wanted.

In a Game File interview, PlayStation VP Hiromi Wakai says the sales numbers have actually exceeded Sony's expectations, although he doesn't want to share an actual figure:

"Although we don't have any numbers to share, the demand has continued to exceed our expectations. The production is running smoothly and we've been shipping more units consistently. We will continue to bring more units to the market, so please stay tuned."

Have you bought a PlayStation Portal yet, and what do you think of this concept?