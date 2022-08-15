Sony plans to integrate PlayStation Network for PC releases

HQ

It's not even a week since Spider-Man Remastered arrived on PC and PC users have already been dissecting the entire game file by file. In fact, it was through scrutiny of the game's hundreds of files that evidence has been found of future integration to link Sony's first-party PC releases with its systems via the PlayStation Network.

According to game files that have been corroborated by VGC, Sony may be planning to allow PC gamers to link their PlayStation Network accounts to specific games and offer in-game bonuses as a reward for doing so.

While neither Spider-Man Remastered nor any other PlayStation Studios PC game currently allows connectivity to PSN accounts, the files for this version of Spider-Man contain multiple references to "PSNAccountLinked" and "PSNLinkingEntitlements". LevelCapExtras" are also listed, suggesting that these potential bonuses are likely to be skill points.

With these hints, it looks like PlayStation Network integration on PC could be coming in the near future, albeit on an optional basis. Stay tuned for further communications from Sony, which just last week launched a new section on its website about its PC releases.