Sony plans new version of Starship Troopers

Paul Verhoeven's sci-fi classic Starship Troopers is about to be remade. According to a new report from Screen Geek, the new version of the film will be based on Verhoeven's satirical space flick, which itself was inspired by Robert A. Heinlein's novel of the same name.

It is not yet clear who will direct this new version of Starship Troopers, but previous attempts to revive the film have included names such as Neal H. Moritz and screenwriters from the Baywatch film. In other words, the status quo still prevails in Hollywood, where attempts to revive old favourites continue.

Should we be worried? It's hard to say at this early stage, the main thing is that the satire is maintained and the story is not refined or censored. The many sequels produced over the years, both in the form of live-action and computer animation, have hardly been much to harp on about. So, let's hope Hollywood doesn't choose to look too closely at them.

