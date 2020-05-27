LIVE

The Last Guardian

Sony Pictures reportedly working on a The Last Guardian film

Fans of Japan Studio's The Last Guardian could be getting a big-screen treat via Sony Pictures.

We know that the relationship between cinema and video games has become increasingly close lately, even if most of the movies inspired by games are usually mediocre. Yet Sony Pictures specifically seems very interested in following this path and, while we await news on the Uncharted film (we haven't received any new info on the movie for months), it seems that another Sony-exclusive game is ready to become a movie.

According to a report by the movie insider Daniel Richtman, it seems that a Sony production team is currently casting a 12-year old boy for a film inspired by the work by Fumito Ueda, The Last Guardian. They are also casting two adults, who will play parents looking for their daughter Mono, who is missing in the game. Reportedly, the script of the project should have been written by Max Borenstein (Godzilla and Kong: Skull Island) and produced by Kevin Misher, while still there's no mention about the director and the actors who will play this adaptation.

The news is, of course, still a rumour, so take this information with a pinch of salt. Would you like a movie inspired by The Last Guardian? Have you read our review?

The Last Guardian

Thanks to PlayStationLifeStyle.

