Sony Pictures Animation confirms development on Spider-Punk and Spider-Gwen movies

HQ

Sony Pictures Animation might be coming fresh off its success with KPop Demon Hunters, with its latest film GOAT currently out in cinemas, but the movie series that really put this animation studio on the map hasn't been forgotten. There are big plans for the Spider-Verse franchise, beyond finishing Miles' story with a third entry in the main trilogy.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Sony Pictures Animation's presidents Kristine Belson and Damien de Froberville were asked about how the franchise could continue following the end of the initial trilogy. While they weren't at liberty to say much on any upcoming projects outside of Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, Belson did add some detail on the Spider-Punk and Spider-Gwen spinoffs.

"I'm not allowed to say. But we are active on both," Belson responded when asked whether there were writers yet on either spinoff. We imagine that the Spider-Gwen and Spider-Punk projects can only arrive after Beyond the Spider-Verse, which hits our screens next year.