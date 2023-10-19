Sony patents controller that can charge earbuds

HQ

A new patent filed by Sony shows that the platform owner is looking to create a new controller that would have the ability to store, charge, and pair with in-ear headphones.

The patent showcases a few different options for where the earbuds could go, implying that the design isn't finalised yet. Still, it makes sense that Sony would look into something like this considering it is planning on releasing PlayStation earbuds sometime soon.

PlayStation's own earbuds were announced alongside Project Q AKA PlayStation Portal as part of a new line of accessories to go along with your PS5. A lot of gamers already have their own headset, but with the convenience of the earbuds being in your controller, this could make them a worthwhile purchase for some.