Sony patent reveals smartphone controller

It looks similar to the Razer Kishi.

Sony has made clear strides towards a bigger smartphone presence recently, and a newly discovered patent seems to point in this direction as well. It's a controller solution similar to Razer Kishi, basically two Dual Shock looking handles that should be connected to your phone and turn in into a portable unit.

As usual with patents, we don't know if it will end up being a real product, but at least it shows that Sony hasn't given up on their smartphone effort, quite the opposite.

