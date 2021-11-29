Sony patent reveals smartphone controller

HQ

Sony has made clear strides towards a bigger smartphone presence recently, and a newly discovered patent seems to point in this direction as well. It's a controller solution similar to Razer Kishi, basically two Dual Shock looking handles that should be connected to your phone and turn in into a portable unit.

As usual with patents, we don't know if it will end up being a real product, but at least it shows that Sony hasn't given up on their smartphone effort, quite the opposite.

Thanks VGC