HQ

It's hardly a secret that Sony has stopped investing in the PS VR2 VR headset, both after it sold poorly and after the gaming giant closed down its own VR studio. This is now further cemented by Sony's internal development studio Team Asobi and their boss Nicholas Doucet talking a bit about what chances there are for Astro Bot to be released for PS VR2.

In an interview with MinnMax, Doucet said: "Zero chance. It's designed for another medium. Zero. it would be a different game."

And that's that.