Sony officially drops PS VR2 price

HQ

More than two years after its release, Sony is reducing the price of the PlayStation VR2 headset. At launch, PS VR2 would cost you £529.99/€599.99, but now a good chunk of that price has been shaved off.

As revealed via the PlayStation Blog, you can now get the PS VR2 alongside the Sense controllers and stereo headphones for £399.99/€449.99, which is certainly a significant discount. For the same price, though, you can get the Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle, which includes all the essentials plus the aforementioned game.

Even with this price cut, the PS VR2 might not fly off the shelves. Mostly, gamers are still struggling to find a valid reason to dive into the VR space, as they need solid games to do that. Also, if you want to use the device for PC VR, you'll have to buy a separate adapter at another €59.99 / £49.99.

Do you think the PS VR2 is worth it at this price point?