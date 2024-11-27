Sony officially confirms PS2 sales numbers, solidifying its place as the best-selling console of all time

HQ

Just at the turn of the millennium, we saw the release of the PlayStation 2. What a console it was. Not only did it come with great games and one of the most-memorable start-up screens in gaming history, but it also sold like nothing we've seen before or since.

The numbers had been known for a while, but Sony has now come out and officially placed the PS2 sales figures at 160 million units, making it the best-selling console of all-time. Looking at the next in line, Nintendo leads the charge with 154 million units of the DS sold, and 146 million units of the Switch sold.

Still, it doesn't seem like either of those Nintendo machines could knock the PlayStation 2 off its throne. In Sony's blog announcing the figure, it lists the PS2 modestly as one of the best-selling consoles ever, but unless there's some mystery console we don't know about, it does appear that it'll hold that top spot for the foreseeable future.