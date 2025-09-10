Sony offers up some video-based nostalgia as PlayStation turns 30

HQ

This month, exactly 30 years ago, Sony unleashed its first game console, and those of us who are old enough to remember will think about how incredibly impressive that iconic dinosaur demo was, how striking Wipeout looked, and how addictive Namco's Ridge Racer arcade conversion was.

It's also easy to think back to the first time we played Resident Evil (and collectively peed in our pants!), the first time we ran into the Tibetan cave in Tomb Raider, or when Aeris died in Final Fantasy VII. Fantastic gaming memories from a fantastic era, via a fantastic console.

Sony has celebrated this milestone themselves and their own history by releasing a lovely little video clip of a PlayStation being turned on and that iconic sound playing.