Cyberpunk 2077

Sony offers refunds to Cyberpunk 2077 buyers

To account for the poor quality of the title on PlayStation consoles, Sony is offering refunds.

Let's face it. You might or might not love Cyberpunk 2077, but we all should be able to agree that it was released prematurely. It is simply not finished with a lot of weird bugs, things missing and crashes. And Sony seems to agree with this, according to several users on Reddit.

They say that Sony has refunded them for this obviously broken product, as they refund games that has not not been played and/or are "faulty". Cyberpunk 2077 does indeed fit in that category unfortunately, and kudos to Sony for handling this properly.

