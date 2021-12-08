Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Sony no longer lets you buy Uncharted 4 separately

The same goes for Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is set to launch early next year, and in this release we will get both Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy for the PlayStation 5 (and eventually also PC, although there's no cross-buy confirmed). The game currently costs £44.99 / $49.99 to pre-order, and there's also an option to pay £10 / €10 to upgrade the PlayStation 4 versions for PlayStation 5.

But this is where it gets sneaky, however. See, Sony has removed the ability to purchase both Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and the Uncharted: The Lost Legacy spin-off separately on their PlayStation Store, and the only way to acquire either game digitally now is to pre-order the aforementioned collection, or to purchase the PlayStation 4 Uncharted 4: A Thief's End & Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Digital Bundle which costs £34.99 / $39.99. If you want to buy any of the games separately - pity you.

It is still possible to get Uncharted 4: A Thief's End individually though, at least if you own a PlayStation 5 and have a valid PlayStation Plus subscription, as the adventure is included in the PlayStation Plus Collection, which is exclusive to PlayStation 5 users. But you can't upgrade this edition once the new versions are in place. Overly complicated and at least a bit shady, don't you think?

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Thanks Pushsquare

Related texts



Loading next content