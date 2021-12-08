Sony no longer lets you buy Uncharted 4 separately

HQ

The Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is set to launch early next year, and in this release we will get both Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy for the PlayStation 5 (and eventually also PC, although there's no cross-buy confirmed). The game currently costs £44.99 / $49.99 to pre-order, and there's also an option to pay £10 / €10 to upgrade the PlayStation 4 versions for PlayStation 5.

But this is where it gets sneaky, however. See, Sony has removed the ability to purchase both Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and the Uncharted: The Lost Legacy spin-off separately on their PlayStation Store, and the only way to acquire either game digitally now is to pre-order the aforementioned collection, or to purchase the PlayStation 4 Uncharted 4: A Thief's End & Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Digital Bundle which costs £34.99 / $39.99. If you want to buy any of the games separately - pity you.

It is still possible to get Uncharted 4: A Thief's End individually though, at least if you own a PlayStation 5 and have a valid PlayStation Plus subscription, as the adventure is included in the PlayStation Plus Collection, which is exclusive to PlayStation 5 users. But you can't upgrade this edition once the new versions are in place. Overly complicated and at least a bit shady, don't you think?

Thanks Pushsquare