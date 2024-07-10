Sony Music has teamed up with Pocketpair to expand the Palworld business

HQ

Considering Palworld is currently not available on PlayStation consoles (but maybe it soon will be...?), you might assume that developer Pocketpair is more closely attuned and connected to Microsoft rather than Sony. That doesn't seem to be the case, as is affirmed in a recent press release that reveals that Sony Music and Pocketpair are coming together to "expand and develop new businesses" around Palworld.

The deal will see the collaborating parties "responsible for developing the reach of the intellectual property and for expanding commercial business endeavors, including the global licensing and merchandising activities associated with "Palworld," outside of the interactive game."

It's unclear exactly what this means, but we can probably expect to see some plushies and other physical goodies eventually making their debut, and perhaps this will also mean Palworld will explore the adaptation space at some point.

Either way, we'll no doubt hear more about this deal in the coming months.