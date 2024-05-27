Sony moved Kraven the Hunter to a Christmas release date so people will watch it 'over and over'

HQ

Recently, Sony moved the release date for Kraven the Hunter from October this year to December, a move that perplexed some. Luckily, the film's producer Matt Tolmach has since explained the decision to Collider.

"Kraven moved to Christmas because we're excited about it and Christmas is the best release period there is," Tolmach said. "When you get people with time to go back to the movies over and over again. That was a real reflection of how the studio felt about the movie. We're really excited. But that's a great move that reflects just the feeling about the movie."

December doesn't currently look too stacked for movies, but there are a couple of heavy hitters in Wicked and Mustafa: The Lion King, the latter of which is likely to dominate the box office for some time. After Madame Web's failure earlier in the year, perhaps Sony can turn this ship around with Kraven. There's also Venom: The Last Dance, which is likely to at least be some beacon of hope.