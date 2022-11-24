Sony: Microsoft buying Activision Blizzard will lead to higher prices

HQ

The arguments have become really heated between Microsoft and Sony regarding the former's attempt to buy Activision Blizzard, needing approval from major markets. One of the hottest battlegrounds right now is UK, where the government has published the arguments from both Microsoft and Sony publicly.

There's a lot to unpack, but one thing that has gotten quite a lot of attention comes from Sony's Argument, in which they claim:

"In the mid term, a significant number of PlayStation users would likely switch to Xbox and/or Game Pass. Faced with weaker competition, Microsoft would be able to: increase console and game prices for Xbox users (including those that switched from PlayStation); increase the price of Game Pass; and reduce innovation and quality."

As noted by journalists and insiders on social media, this is a pretty rich argument as the only console making company that has raised prices on their consoles and video games this generation is in fact Sony themselves.

Another of Sony's statements is the fear of Microsoft would prevent Call of Duty from being added to PlayStation Plus:

"Microsoft would have the ability and incentive to exclude or restrict rivals, including PlayStation and PlayStation Plus, from having access to Call of Duty".

This has also been met with criticism as Sony has been accused of locking both Call of Duty content away from Xbox users, and also prevented games in the series from being added to Game Pass. Basically, it seems like Sony is worried that Microsoft might end up using the same strategies with prices and exclusive content.

What do you think of all this, is Sony making valid points?

