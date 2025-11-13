Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo need to understand "that at the core of every studio there are human beings," says former PlayStation exec

HQ

At a very uncertain time in gaming, a lot of industry professionals are looking to tenured vets for strategies in what the big names can do to keep the ship sailing smoothly. We did just that at DevGAMM recently, asking ex-PlayStation exec Adam Boyes about the things the three big console manufacturers need to do with their studios that they're not doing currently.

"I think it's one of the big fears people have about AI, for example. It's like, oh, it's going to replace all interaction. I think what's critically important is to understand that at the core of every studio there are human beings," he said. "At the core of every middleware provider, every engine provider, every platform, every publisher, there are human beings. And so ensuring that there's still a pathway to be able to connect with human beings."

"That's what I love about DevGAMM," Boyes continued. "We have people from Unity and Unreal here right now that people can meet with and discuss with. And as soon as companies try to constrain that department or really sort of break it down so they're not having those human interactions, I think the developers start to suffer because they don't feel like they have a human connection to a platform."

While AI is very much still the buzzword of the day in the gaming industry, as it continues to drive fears from developers it seems that we need the human connection Boyes is talking about now more than ever. If you want more of Boyes' thoughts on AI and the state of gaming, check out our full interview below: