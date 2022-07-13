Sony makes it easier to expand PlayStation 5 storage

HQ

As expected, many avid PlayStation 5 gamers are struggling with the relatively small SSD drive that sits in the console. This became a little easier with the update that made the console support external storage devices, but the problem is that many people find it scary to buy a new SSD for fear that the PlayStation 5 won't fully support it - and now comes a solution to that problem.

Sony and Western Digital say in a press release that they've teamed up to create the first officially PlayStation-licensed M.2 SSD for the PlayStation 5. The so-called WD_BLACK SN850 M.2 SSD will arrive in two different editions in mid-August. The variant with 1 terabyte of storage has a price of €219.99 while the 2 TB unit has a price of €314.99.