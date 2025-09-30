Sony looks to mark 30 years of PlayStation with beautiful coffee table book

HQ

It has been over 30 years since PlayStation first made its appearance, something we celebrated last year with a bunch of really striking consoles and peripherals. But Sony is now looking to build on this further with a lovely coffee table book that explores the epic history of the video game giant.

Known as PlayStation: The First 30 Years, this is a 400-page book that features images, art, development nods, and other insights into PlayStation throughout its various generations. The full synopsis for the book adds, as per PlayStation Blog:

"Players will get a glimpse into never-before-seen prototypes, concept sketches, and design models that shaped hardware development at Sony Interactive Entertainment. From daring early designs to the iconic consoles and controllers that defined gaming culture for millions, PlayStation: The First 30 Years is a 400 page visual journey through PlayStation history that gives fans a rare glimpse into the brand's evolution through the generations."

Regarded as a collector's item, the book will debut in spring 2026 and it's currently available to pre-order by heading over here for £95/€115 for the standard edition and a whopping £245/€290 for the much more limited Deluxe Edition that also features some added extras like a tech-themed box.

