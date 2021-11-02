Sony looking to combat UK PlayStation 5 Xmas stock issues with three planes full of consoles

HQ

It's no secret that PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles have been difficult to get hold of ever since they were released. And with Xmas on the horizon, that will likely not be easing up any time soon.

However, in an attempt to restock shelves ahead of the holidays, three Boeing 747 jumbo jets have recently landed at Heathrow Airport in the UK, packed with PlayStation 5 units.

Reported on by The Sun, the planes were reportedly "specially chartered" to bring 50 pallets worth of console units to the country. To get an idea of the sheer scale of the amount of PS5s that arrived, the report mentioned that an entire articulated lorry could only fit three to four pallets.

With the consoles still being snapped up and even flogged for absurd prices, we can probably expect these units to be under a similar level of desire when they begin hitting shelves and online stores.