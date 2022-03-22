Sony: Live service games create meaningful social connections between players

HQ

During last generation, Sony was known for their single player adventures, and focused more on this than anyone else. This generation, several key people from the PlayStation team have explained that they are now increasing their focus on live service games instead, and during the last financial report, it was announced that they have at least ten live service titles in production.

Not everyone is thrilled about this though, as more resources on live service will probably mean less for single player, which had led to some complaints. Live service games also have a bad reputation as they don't have any real goal and often feels more like an online store than an actual game. In a recent interview over at GamesIndustry.biz, the PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst explains why Sony has decided to increase their live service efforts:

"Obviously we will always carry on making these single-player narrative-based games such as Ghost of Tsushima, The Last of Us, and Horizon Forbidden West. But you've spotted correctly that we have invested in live service games, because that's incredibly exciting for us. It allows us to build larger worlds, it allows us to create really meaningful social connections between players.

We have quite a few now in development or conceptualization, so yes we are setting up capabilities internally."

Is "larger worlds" and "social connections" reason enough to go down this road, or would you have preferred that Sony stayed with their single player strategy from last generation?