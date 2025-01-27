Sony leaks release date for Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time and confirms PS5 platform in the process

HQ

Last September, Level-5 shared with us some of its upcoming titles coming in 2025, such as Professor Layton and the New World on Steam, which is coming to the Nintendo Switch family of consoles. And while we thought it would also be a Nintendo console exclusive, another of the games showcased at Level-5 Visions 2024 will be coming to more platforms: Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time.

The news is not from Level-5, but from Sony, who not only leaked that the game will be released on PlayStation, but that it will be released on 23 April 2025. This also confirms the Nintendo Switch release date. The PlayStation Store page was quickly taken down, but users managed to capture the information as proof of this.

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time is a lifesim set on an island in a fantasy world with an Animal Crossing-like art style in which we can rebuild a village, interact with neighbours and explore the surrounding area for materials and adventures. You can watch a teaser trailer ahead of its launch on 23 April below.