Sony leaks Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater release date on PS Store

Update: It's official now, and alongside the image with the firm release date, have released a trailer has been leaked too.

If, like us, you follow the history of game leaks and release dates over the last few years, you'll see that some of them are caused by small changes or slips by the companies themselves when updating advertising banners or online shop pages ahead of time. That's the case today, when Sony has pushed forward the release date for Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater to 28 August 2025.

The date seems pretty definitive, and that it's been added now makes sense if, as rumour has it, we're getting a new State of Play next week. Presumably, we can expect a new trailer forMetal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater in it, along with the game's summer pre-order opening.

As it's quite possible that the tip will disappear, we've taken a screenshot to prove it.

Will you be playing the remake of Metal Gear Solid: Snake Eater in August?