Sony launches PS5 rental plan in the UK starting at £9.95 per month
While the model lowers the barrier of entry for newcomers, it also signals a shift away from ownership and toward subscription-style access
Sony, together with leasing company Raylo, has launched a new scheme in the UK where gamers can rent a Playstation 5, with the cheapest model available for just under ten pounds per month - if you sign up for a 36-month contract.
In addition to the console, other Playstation hardware is also available, from extra controllers to VR headsets, but unlike installment plans, this is purely a leasing arrangement. In other words, when the contract expires, the player does not own the console but must return it or continue to pay monthly. Not a particularly smart arrangement for long-term gaming.
But for those who just want to dip their toes into the ecosystem and play the occasional game, it may very well be a sensible solution. At the same time it is also an indication of how consoles, which used to be something most people could afford, are becoming more of a luxury product.
The offer is currently limited to the UK, but Sony has tested similar schemes in other markets before. Perhaps a taste of things to come?
Can you see this type of rental concept becoming popular for hardware?