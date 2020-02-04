Sony launches official PlayStation 5 homepage

Sony still hasn't announced Playstation 5 formally, and most analysts predict they will do this during spring, but at least they have now added a dedicated section for the upcoming console on Playstation.com. It is, of course, a clear sign of things moving forward, even if it does sounds like the rumours regarding a February announcement will turn out to be false. Sony writes:

"We've begun to share some of the incredible features you can expect from Playstation 5, but we're not quite ready to fully unveil the next generation of Playstation."

Still, having the page up serves as proof that the next generation of Playstation is coming and we hope we'll be getting a format reveal sooner rather than later.