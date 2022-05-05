Sony job listing implies more acquisitions are coming

HQ

Gamereactor recently reported that Microsoft seems to be preparing for more acquisitions, as they were looking for a "Manager, Gaming Strategy & Development" who would be tasked with "evaluating the business case for content & technology acquisitions". Basically a person overseeing and planning for buying more companies.

Now Sony has posted a similar job listing for a Director, Corporate Development who will be "responsible for identifying inorganic growth opportunities through acquisitions, investments or joint ventures". And not anyone can apply as one requirement is a "proven track record of leading all parts of the end-to-end M&A process for both large and small transactions, including acquisitions, joint ventures and investments".

Both Microsoft and Sony has said previously that they aren't done with acquisitions, and these job listings certainly proves this. In related news, we reported only yesterday that the Swedish giant Embracer has bought Crystal Dynamics, Eidos and Square Enix Montreal, something that certainly puts the pressure on the console makers.