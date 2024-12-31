Sony isn't planning to stop making live-service games anytime soon

HQ

After throwing hundreds of millions of dollars into a pit, you'd think PlayStation and Sony might be reconsidering their live-service efforts. However, even with one flop in 2024, because there was one major success, Sony believes it can once more drum up a hugely successful live-service title.

Speaking with Famitsu, PlayStation co-CEO Herman Hulst said that the company will "continue to focus on developing live service titles along with the story-driven single-player titles that our players want."

"The game business is constantly changing due to various factors, including technological advances, new genres and ways of playing," he continued. "However, one thing that remains constant is people's desire for great entertainment experiences, and attention to games continues to grow. However, this has also created competition, and like many companies in the industry, we have had to make changes to our business to solidify a more sustainable operating base."

Hulst used the example of Helldivers II as a great game that was also live service. "We are learning a lot as we establish the ability to develop high-quality live service titles within SIE. Helldivers 2 attracted many players through continuous content provision, and achieved results that support the potential of live service titles."

Do you agree with Hulst, or do you think Sony should pack in its live-service dreams?