Sony is said to be working on a new portable console

After the colossal failure that was the PlayStation Vita, nobody even in their wildest imagination could see Sony attempting the portable market again. At least not with a standalone, dedicated machine. But, never say never and persistent rumours now point to something being in the works at Sony.

The insider Moore's Law Is Dead (or MLID) claims that a new portable console is under development internally at Sony and that the device in question will have a custom AMD APU. He also mentions that the project is:

"Currently in the high level design phase, at least two years out, and technically not greenlit for launch yet".

According to information from developers consulted, the new handheld console will also have native backwards compatibility with PlayStation 4 games.

Would you be interested in a new portable from Sony?