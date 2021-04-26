Sony is reportedly investigating the CMOS issue that is plaguing PS4 and PS5 consoles

You're watching Advertisements

Along with the threatened closure of the PS3 and PS Vita digital stores, another controversy that has surrounded Sony recently is regarding the CMOS battery in both PS4 and PS5 consoles. Twitter user DoesItPlay1 recently discovered that PS4 and PS5 consoles would be unable to play both physical and digital games offline if the CMOS battery is removed or replaced. This of course represents a huge problem for when the severs for both consoles are eventually closed down.

DoesItPlay1 recently provided an update on the situation and noted that "Sony is looking at the issue." The tweet also states that the company hopes to "get on top of it," which is reassuring to hear given the sizable impact that it could potentially have in future. No official statement from Sony has yet been released on the matter, however.

We will be sure to keep you updated once further details on this story emerge.