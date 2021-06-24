Sony is releasing the PlayStation Pride theme for free

If you feel like flying rainbow colours on your PlayStation 4, Sony has got you covered. With one week left to go of Pride month, they have now released a Pride theme for PlayStation 4 (cannot be used with PlayStation 5). In a post on the PlayStation Blog, Sony also highlights other ways they are celebrating Pride, including a PlayStation Pride playlist on Spotify.

Here are the download codes needed for each region to download the PlayStation 4 Pride theme:

• America GBX2-ELNK-R5KE

• Europe XQF7-9JN4-3NQM

• Japan CKDB-GDN3-637B

• Korea PDJR-T6NH-B49Q

• Other Asian countries and regions DQM5-2LNC-T6KL

Will you use this theme for your console?