Sony is putting the Microsoft Activision deal on blast yet again

Once again, Sony has made it very clear it is not the biggest fan of the Xbox and Activision Blizzard deal. To the UK CMA, Sony has claimed that Microsoft isn't offering any solutions to the problems it has with the latter's deal.

This seems strange, considering Microsoft's claims that it has reached out to Sony to sort out a similar deal to the one it made with Nintendo.

Sony has also made the somewhat outlandish claim that Microsoft could release a buggy version of Call of Duty to make it seem as though the game should not be played on PlayStation.

While it was never going to be easy to get the Activision Blizzard deal through without criticism from Sony, what were initially complaints about monopolies have now devolved into more desperate pleas to regulators from Sony to not allow the deal.

Thanks, Windows Central.