Nioh 2
Sony is preparing for a PlayStation 5 blowout tomorrow

Lead system architect Mark Cerny is poised to tell us everything we need to know about Sony's next home console.

Over the last 24 hours we've had a lot of news coming out of Microsoft with regards to the Xbox Series X, and now it's Sony's turn to show off its next home console, the PlayStation 5.

To tell us more, tomorrow we'll be given an update by the PS5's lead system architect, Mark Cerny, who will "provide a deep dive into PS5's system architecture, and how it will shape the future of games."

Sounds good to us. Head to the PlayStation Blog tomorrow at 4pm GMT / 5pm CET for all the latest on PlayStation 5.

