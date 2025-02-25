Sony is now Japan's second largest company

HQ

From a small shop to a global tech giant, Sony has made an impressive journey to say the least and has now managed to become Japan's second largest companies with $149.32 billion in market capitalisation. This means it has overtaken Mitsubishi, which has a market capitalisation of USD 146.46 billion, but still has a long way to go to beat Toyota with its USD 231.69 billion value.

Founded almost 80 years ago, Sony started as a small electronics shop with eight employees, shortly after the end of the Second World War, and was thus part of Japan's economic reconstruction. The development since then has of course been enormous and today PlayStation is their most profitable brand, which is impressive considering how big Sony has historically been in both audio and video.

