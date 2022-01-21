Sony is launching a program that lets you buy a PS5 directly from them

HQ

Last year, Sony tried to do something about the sky-high PS5 prices that some retailers around the world charge for the consoles because demand is so high. They let fans in the USA and Canada sign up to a system, and from there they would regularly receive an offer to buy the machine at a regular market price.

Now Sony is expanding the program, and even though it does not yet work in various countries in Europe, the hope is that the system will be expanded in the future. It has now opened up in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg, but they have not yet revealed where the initiative will go afterwards.

However, apparently, for the system to work, Sony just needs a PSN ID and an email, so it may be that one can cheat oneself into a place in the queue.

"We will have a limited amount of PS5 Consoles available for customers to purchase directly from PlayStation. If selected, we will contact you via email with instructions and details," the website states.

You can register yourself for the system here.