Sony is happy with the progress on backwards compatibility

You're watching Advertisements

Microsoft and Sony seem to have chosen different paths to backwards compatibility. The former has declared that everything from Xbox One (including peripherals as well as a lot of games from Xbox 360 and even original Xbox) should work on Xbox Series X and that the games will get automatic upgrades from the new hardware.

Sony has been more silent on its plans and we still don't know if DualShock 4 will work with the PlayStation 5, and there has also been unclear communication on the backwards compatibility with PlayStation 4 titles. But we know Sony is also preparing to add enhancements to its older games, but that this must be done individually for each title.

In an interview with CNET, PlayStation boss Jim Ryan has comforting news regarding all this, and he says:

"We said that the PS5 has been designed to play PS4 games. We're going through the process with the publishers and developers testing that rather exhaustive library of over 4,000 games. We're happy with the progress that's been made."

Would you like to be able to use your DualShock 4 controllers with PlayStation 5?