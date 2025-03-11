English
Horizon Forbidden West

Sony is experimenting with AI characters

A video of an AI version of Aloy has been making the rounds online.

It appears that Sony is taking a big step forwards with its AI investment, as it looks to experiment with AI characters. A prototype of Aloy from the Horizon games has been shown in a video doing the rounds on the internet.

The video was given to The Verge by an anonymous sender, before it was taken down from YouTube thanks to a copyright claim from Muso, a company that advertises Sony as one of its clients. The video has made its way to Twitter/X however, and more people are seeing it.

The irony of a character whose world was ruined by AI-infused robots being the prototype for a new AI video game character doesn't appear to be lost on the internet. Still, as this remains nothing more than a prototype, we don't know how much Sony is pushing for this technology, or if it was just an idea shown to garner interest.

Either way, as AI remains one of t he most controversial topics within gaming today, we doubt that this video is going to be pass by without meeting its fair share of backlash.

Horizon Forbidden West

