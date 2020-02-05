Sony is closing down Manchester Studio

Sony's UK-based developers haven't always had it easy. During the last decade, we've seen major developers like Bigbig Studios (the Leamington Spa-based studio founded by former Codemaster developers, mainly making portable games) shut down in 2012, Studio Liverpool (formerly Psygnosis) close in 2012 as well, Evolution Studios (a studio stationed in Runcorn, famous for Motorstorm and Driveclub) shutting their doors for good in 2016, and Guerrilla Cambridge (makers of the original MediEvil and Killzone: Mercenary) closing in 2017. So why not start the new decade by shutting down yet another UK studio?

This time, it is Manchester Studio that Sony has decided to retire for good. The team was founded five years ago, and the idea was to create virtual reality games. When those at the studio got the news yesterday, they were reportedly working on a new virtual reality game, although we don't know any details about it.

The only two developers that Sony has left in the UK are London Studio, which created Singstar back in the day but is today mainly working on VR titles, and Media Molecule, the team currently finishing Dreams ahead of its release later this month.

Thanks, GamesIndustry.