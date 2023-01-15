Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Sony is bringing Walkman back

It supports 96KHz FLAC and has pretty much everything you could ask for, including physical buttons.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Few items defines the wonderful 80's better than Sony's Walkman. It made it possible to listen to music on the go and made mix-tapes a cultural phenomenon. While the Walkman brand was largely retired in the 90's - which brought us portable CD-players, Minidiscs and and so on it have been used occasionaly, like in Sony Ericsson smartphones.

Now it's back once again as Sony has now introduced the Android 12-based Walkman NW-A306. This beauty offer 36 hours of 44.1KHz FLAC listening (32 hours for 96KHz FLAC) and offers 18 gigabyte storage, all packed in a weight of 113 grams and 98.4 x 56.5 x 11.8 millimetres measurements. It also has all the other bells and whistles you could expect such as Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, NFC support, a 3.6-inch HD touchscreen and physical buttons for maximum retro feel.

As you probably have figured out already, this is a quite expensive thing, and is priced 350/€400. Head over to the link above to read more and perhaps order one for yourself.

Sony is bringing Walkman back


Loading next content