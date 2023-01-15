Sony is bringing Walkman back

HQ

Few items defines the wonderful 80's better than Sony's Walkman. It made it possible to listen to music on the go and made mix-tapes a cultural phenomenon. While the Walkman brand was largely retired in the 90's - which brought us portable CD-players, Minidiscs and and so on it have been used occasionaly, like in Sony Ericsson smartphones.

Now it's back once again as Sony has now introduced the Android 12-based Walkman NW-A306. This beauty offer 36 hours of 44.1KHz FLAC listening (32 hours for 96KHz FLAC) and offers 18 gigabyte storage, all packed in a weight of 113 grams and 98.4 x 56.5 x 11.8 millimetres measurements. It also has all the other bells and whistles you could expect such as Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, NFC support, a 3.6-inch HD touchscreen and physical buttons for maximum retro feel.

As you probably have figured out already, this is a quite expensive thing, and is priced 350/€400. Head over to the link above to read more and perhaps order one for yourself.