Sony is being sued for £5 billion for its store prices

HQ

Last August, a class action lawsuit was assembled against Sony, alleging that the company had charged "unfair prices" to its customers on the PlayStation Store. Alex Neill, the man who kicked it all off, claims that over six years, consumers were overcharged around £5 billion.

Recently, a UK tribunal has allowed the class action lawsuit to progress to trial, after Sony tried to squash it. It is being funded by a third-party firm, which has invested because it believes there's a strong likelihood of compensation.

Don't expect there to be any major development for a while, though, as these sorts of trials could easily take years. The following was said in a document published by the team suing Sony:

"This is the first step in ensuring consumers get back what they're owed as a result of Sony breaking the law. PlayStation gamers' loyalty has been taken advantage of by Sony who have been charging them excessive prices for years... With this action we are seeking to put a stop to this unlawful conduct and ensure customers are compensated."

Those taking part in the class action must have lived in the United Kingdom between August 2016 and August 2022 and have bought software or downloadable content through PlayStation's storefront.