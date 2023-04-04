Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Meet Your Maker
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news

      Sony is adding accessibility tags to game listings on the PS5

      The new feature is coming to the PlayStation Store this week.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      Sony has announced that accessibility tags for game listings in the PS Store will be rolled out globally this week.

      In a new blog post, Sony Interactive Entertainment's senior VP of platform experience, Hideaki Nishino said that these tags will allow more "detailed insight on accessibility features" found in games.

      50 accessibility tags will be available for developers to choose from across six categories. "We are just starting to roll out this feature and are collaborating with a wide range of developers to implement this feature in their game hubs on PS5 in the coming weeks and months," said Nishino.

      While in its infancy right now, these new tags are another lot of evidence for Sony's commitment to allowing extra accessibility, especially in its first-party games.

      Sony is adding accessibility tags to game listings on the PS5


      Loading next content