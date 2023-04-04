Sony is adding accessibility tags to game listings on the PS5

HQ

Sony has announced that accessibility tags for game listings in the PS Store will be rolled out globally this week.

In a new blog post, Sony Interactive Entertainment's senior VP of platform experience, Hideaki Nishino said that these tags will allow more "detailed insight on accessibility features" found in games.

50 accessibility tags will be available for developers to choose from across six categories. "We are just starting to roll out this feature and are collaborating with a wide range of developers to implement this feature in their game hubs on PS5 in the coming weeks and months," said Nishino.

While in its infancy right now, these new tags are another lot of evidence for Sony's commitment to allowing extra accessibility, especially in its first-party games.