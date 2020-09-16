Sony introduces The PlayStation Plus Collection

You're watching Advertisements

Sony is offering up The PS Plus Collection to players who sign up for the subscription service on PS5, and it's an impressive offering of titles that have all made quite a big impact during this console generation. In no particular order, the titles mentioned during the segment were:

Persona 5, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, God of War, Bloodborne, Monster Hunter World, Final Fantasy XV, Fallout 4, Mortal Kombat X, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, The Last of Us: Remastered, Ratchet & Clank, Days Gone, Until Dawn, Detroit: Become Human, Battlefield 1, Batman: Arkham Knight, The Last Guardian, and Infamous: Second Son. Phew.

All of these titles will be available at launch (more on that here) and will be available for players to download as and when they please.

There was no word on whether there would be any price changes to the service as we move into a new console generation, but the general idea of a catalogue of great current-gen games that we can dive into at any time does sound appealing, especially as we wait for more next-gen games to land on the console, which was confirmed as landing in November. More on that here.