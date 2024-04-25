Sony introduces its own free prototype car in Gran Turismo 7 before it hits the market

HQ

There is no doubt that Sony is increasingly creating synergies between its subsidiary companies to enhance its products. Polyphony Digital's Gran Turismo series is a great showcase of vehicles for motoring enthusiasts looking for a new car, and in the latest free update released last night, Sony Honda Mobility has unveiled its new concept car.

Known as the Sony Afeela Prototype, the high-end car can now race around the tracks in the game, before it is released in real life. "We would like as many people as possible to use it in the game. Please enjoy it," the official announcement added.

Alongside the Sony Afeela prototype, the Škoda Vision Gran Turismo and the '70 Chevrolet Chevelle SS454 Sport Coupe have also been included in the game.

