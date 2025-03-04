Sony introduces Beta Program for PlayStation 5 and PC

HQ

Sony PlayStation has introduced a new program to centralise all beta programas for services, updates and even games for PS5 and PC. It's similar to what Microsoft has been doing for a while with the Xbox Insiders program, called Beta Program. Interested players can sign up, and Sony will know that you have interest in participating in various beta programas, so you will (maybe) receive invitation to participate.

This is a way for Sony to keep easier track of users that can act as betatesters every time they want to launch new PS5 console features, PlayStation App features, user experience features on PlayStation.com, as well as new games on PS5 and PC. Obviously, applying to the program does not guarante you will be invited or even selected for a specific beta test.

To apply, you have to join in through this website. According to Sony, Beta Program will be available on every region where PlayStation Network already operates. The only legal requirement are age -which depends on region- and having a valid account, without restrictions or violations.

Will you give this new Beta Program at PlayStation a go? Registrations are open since today.